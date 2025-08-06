'Alien,' 'Limitless': What's coming to JioCinema-Disney+ Hotstar in August

Other notable titles premiering in August

Younger fans can catch "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" on August 11.

If you love real-life mysteries, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" arrives August 20.

K-drama watchers get "Twelve" on August 23, featuring angels vs. evil forces.

And if you're up for some fun, the LEGO Disney Princesses return in "Villains Unite" on August 25 for a classic heroes-versus-villains showdown.