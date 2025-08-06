Next Article
'Alien,' 'Limitless': What's coming to JioCinema-Disney+ Hotstar in August
JioHotstar's August 2025 lineup is packed with fresh shows for every mood.
Disney+ is bringing Marvel's new animated adventure "Eyes of Wakanda," Chris Hemsworth's inspiring "Limitless: Live Better Now," and the sci-fi prequel "Alien: Earth."
Whether you're into superheroes, true crime, or epic space stories, there's something to check out.
Other notable titles premiering in August
Younger fans can catch "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" on August 11.
If you love real-life mysteries, "The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox" arrives August 20.
K-drama watchers get "Twelve" on August 23, featuring angels vs. evil forces.
And if you're up for some fun, the LEGO Disney Princesses return in "Villains Unite" on August 25 for a classic heroes-versus-villains showdown.