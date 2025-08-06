Bengali film 'Ahana' to be screened at IFFM 2025 Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Ahana (The Light Within), the debut film from director Promita Bhowmik, is set to make its mark at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The movie, which follows a woman breaking free from societal expectations, will be screened on August 24 and hopes to connect with audiences in Australia.