Bengali film 'Ahana' to be screened at IFFM 2025
Ahana (The Light Within), the debut film from director Promita Bhowmik, is set to make its mark at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.
The movie, which follows a woman breaking free from societal expectations, will be screened on August 24 and hopes to connect with audiences in Australia.
Film's journey so far
Ahana has already received recognition and was selected at international festivals like Washington DC South Asian Film Festival and Indo German Film Week. It even earned an Honorable Jury Mention at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.
Starring Sudipta Chakraborty and Joy Sengupta, Ahana arrives in theaters on September 5, 2025.