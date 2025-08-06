Kireeti Reddy's 'Junior' heads to OTT: When, where to watch Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Junior, the Telugu-Kannada bilingual film directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, is landing on Amazon Prime Video from August 14.

The movie hit theaters just a few weeks ago and marks Kireeti Reddy's debut—he got quite a bit of praise for his performance, even though reviews were mixed overall.

The Telugu version especially clicked with audiences, helping the film pull in ₹7.65 crore at the box office.