Next Article
Kireeti Reddy's 'Junior' heads to OTT: When, where to watch
Junior, the Telugu-Kannada bilingual film directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, is landing on Amazon Prime Video from August 14.
The movie hit theaters just a few weeks ago and marks Kireeti Reddy's debut—he got quite a bit of praise for his performance, even though reviews were mixed overall.
The Telugu version especially clicked with audiences, helping the film pull in ₹7.65 crore at the box office.
More about film and its cast
The shoot for Junior ran into delays after Kireeti was injured during a stunt back in 2022, but he bounced back and made an impression with his dance in Devi Sri Prasad's Viral Vayyari song.
The film also features Genelia Deshmukh and V Ravichandran as Kireeti's dad, plus Rao Ramesh and Achyuth Kumar rounding out this family drama's cast.