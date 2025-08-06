Next Article
Sunburn festival shifts from Goa to Mumbai for 1st time
Big news for EDM fans: Sunburn, Asia's biggest dance music festival, is leaving Goa and heading to Mumbai for the first time ever.
Mark your calendars—December 19, 20, and 21 is when the party lands in the city.
Organizers say this move comes after a fan poll showed Mumbai was the top pick.
The theme for this edition is "Ascend: Beyond the Real," promising wild stage designs and a futuristic feel.
Sunburn has hosted legends like Martin Garrix and DJ Snake, and just ranked eighth in DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals of 2025.
Tickets drop soon: RuPay card holders get early access on August 12, with general sales opening August 14 on BookMyShow.