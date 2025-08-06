Sunburn festival shifts from Goa to Mumbai for 1st time Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Big news for EDM fans: Sunburn, Asia's biggest dance music festival, is leaving Goa and heading to Mumbai for the first time ever.

Mark your calendars—December 19, 20, and 21 is when the party lands in the city.

Organizers say this move comes after a fan poll showed Mumbai was the top pick.