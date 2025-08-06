'War 2': Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'Janaabe Aali' teaser is here Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

The first look at "Janaabe Aali" from War 2 is here, showing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR matching steps on a buzzing dance floor.

Both stars rock all-white outfits as they gear up for a high-energy dance battle, surrounded by party lights and crowds.

The full song drops only in theaters when War 2 releases on August 15.