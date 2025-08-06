Next Article
'War 2': Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'Janaabe Aali' teaser is here
The first look at "Janaabe Aali" from War 2 is here, showing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR matching steps on a buzzing dance floor.
Both stars rock all-white outfits as they gear up for a high-energy dance battle, surrounded by party lights and crowds.
The full song drops only in theaters when War 2 releases on August 15.
Why is the song being released only in theaters?
Producer Aditya Chopra is keeping the entire song—also called Salam Anali (Telugu) and Kalaaba (Tamil)—a big-screen exclusive, hoping to pull fans into cinemas just like with Bunty Aur Babli and Dhoom 3.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 promises flashy choreography and a true visual spectacle for moviegoers.