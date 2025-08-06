Next Article
'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel filming begins with new lead
Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs, spotted filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Brooklyn nearly 20 years after the original.
This time, Patrick Brammall joins as her new love interest, replacing Adrian Grenier's character.
The sequel hits theaters on May 1, 2026.
New cast members join the original ensemble
The original cast returns—Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly faces the challenges of a changing magazine world, while Emily Blunt's Emily Charlton now has major power in luxury advertising.
Stanley Tucci is also back as Nigel Kipling.
Filming across New York City brings fresh energy to the iconic fashion setting for a new generation of fans.