'The Raja Saab' kicks off Prabhas multiverse: Details here
The Raja Saab isn't just a horror-comedy with Prabhas in dual roles—it's kicking off a whole multiverse franchise.
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad says each future film will explore new storylines and universes, not just typical sequels.
The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, with Maruthi directing.
Film is nearly 4-and-a-half hours long
Hitting theaters December 5, The Raja Saab has been in the works since 2022 and is nearly four-and-a-half hours long (don't worry—final edits are still happening).
Music comes from Thaman S. After some VFX criticism, Prasad shared that a dedicated team is making sure the visuals meet high standards.
A teaser dropped in June shows off its folklore-inspired vibe and effects.