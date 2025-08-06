Next Article
Nani's 'The Paradise' release date locked
Nani is back with The Paradise, dropping in theaters on March 26, 2026.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by SLV Cinema, the film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.
Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the buzz around this much-anticipated project.
Promo hints at plot, themes
A recent promo called Raw Statement gave us a peek at the film's plot: it follows marginalized communities—symbolized by crows—as they stand up against their oppressors.
The story centers on a young man leading this movement, with striking visuals like a lone figure atop a rifle under stormy skies setting the tone for its powerful message.