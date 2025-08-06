Nani's 'The Paradise' release date locked Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Nani is back with The Paradise, dropping in theaters on March 26, 2026.

Directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by SLV Cinema, the film will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the buzz around this much-anticipated project.