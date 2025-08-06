Varun Badola on 'Saiyaara' success: 'My family is proud'

Badola's family reaction to his performance

Though he missed the Saiyaara premiere due to illness, Badola shared that his family was "very happy and proud" of his work. The film punched above its weight at the box office, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide on a modest budget.

He also gave a shoutout to newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, saying their future depends on smart choices.

Reflecting on the hype around Saiyaara, he laughed about being asked what it was like working with them—even though most of his scenes were solo.