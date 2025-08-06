Newsbytes Explainer: Decoding the career of ace casting director Shanoo Sharma
Shanoo Sharma is the casting director at Yash Raj Films who's helped launch some of Bollywood's biggest names.
She first made waves by picking Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baaraat, and she's still making headlines—most recently for introducing fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in YRF's Saiyaara.
Her journey and impact on the industry
Sharma quickly rose to prominence as a casting director by 2010.
She's known for her tough auditions that focus on real talent, not just connections, and has discovered stars like Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, and even played a part in Anushka Sharma's early career.
Legacy in progress: Sharma's work continues to challenge norms
Even after being questioned during the Sushant Singh Rajput case (with no charges filed), Sharma is recognized for pushing diversity and shaking up Bollywood's old-school star system.
Her work keeps sparking conversations about fairer casting and more opportunities for newcomers.