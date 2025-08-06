Newsbytes Explainer: Decoding the career of ace casting director Shanoo Sharma

Sharma quickly rose to prominence as a casting director by 2010. She's known for her tough auditions that focus on real talent, not just connections, and has discovered stars like Bhumi Pednekar , Vaani Kapoor , and even played a part in Anushka Sharma 's early career.

Legacy in progress: Sharma's work continues to challenge norms

Even after being questioned during the Sushant Singh Rajput case (with no charges filed), Sharma is recognized for pushing diversity and shaking up Bollywood's old-school star system.

Her work keeps sparking conversations about fairer casting and more opportunities for newcomers.