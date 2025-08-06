Next Article
'Paranthu Po' streaming on JioCinema: Cast, plot, reviews
Paranthu Po, a Tamil road musical comedy, just dropped on JioHotstar and is ready to stream in five languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.
Directed by Ram, the film follows Shiva and Mithul Ryan as a quirky father-son duo on an eventful road trip through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Meet the cast and crew
This movie marks the Tamil debut for Grace Antony and Aju Varghese, with Anjali and Vijay Yesudas also joining the fun.
Music comes from Santhosh Dhayanidhi and Yuvan Shankar Raja.
Paranthu Po first made waves at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on 4 February 2025 before hitting theaters on 4 July 2025.