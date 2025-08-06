'Paranthu Po' streaming on JioCinema: Cast, plot, reviews Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Paranthu Po, a Tamil road musical comedy, just dropped on JioHotstar and is ready to stream in five languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

Directed by Ram, the film follows Shiva and Mithul Ryan as a quirky father-son duo on an eventful road trip through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.