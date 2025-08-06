'Khalid Ka Shivaji' shows Chhatrapati as secular leader, faces protests
A new Marathi movie, "Khalid Ka Shivaji," is causing a stir for showing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a secular leader who included Muslims in his army and administration.
The film, directed by Raj Pritam More, has drawn criticism from right-wing groups who claim it misrepresents history and have asked the censor board to ban it.
Hindu Mahasangh threatens protests if film is shown
Anand Dave from Hindu Mahasangh said, "The producers have depicted him as secular, which we find unacceptable."
He insists that Shivaji belongs to Hindus and Marathas, not everyone.
The group plans protests if it's shown.
Director more on film's take
Director More says the movie follows a Muslim boy discovering how inclusive Shivaji really was—pointing out that about 35% of his soldiers were Muslim and he even built a mosque at Raigad.
This take has sparked fresh debate in Maharashtra about whether history should focus on unity or identity.