Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' follows Shah's 95 year old Sikh
Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga just dropped in theaters.
It follows Ishar Grewal (played by Naseeruddin Shah), a 95-year-old Sikh man wrestling with memories of his first love and the pain of Partition.
Diljit Dosanjh steps in as his grandson Nirvair, helping him piece together his past.
The cast also features Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajat Kapoor.
Ali labels hate spreaders 'Martians'
Ali describes the film's take on conflict as unique: he calls those who spread hate "Martians," saying they come from another realm to unleash tyranny.
He adds, "Animals are very loving," so he didn't want to use that term for people driven by hate.
Ali praises Shah's emotional depth
Naseeruddin Shah's performance has drawn praise from Ali, who said Shah looked beautiful in the turban and brought real depth to Ishar's emotional journey.