Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' grosses ₹73.01cr worldwide, ₹57cr in India
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a Partition-era romance, has quietly become a box office success, earning over ₹57 crore in India and ₹73.01 crore worldwide.
The film's honest storytelling won over audiences, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt called it almost an act of rebellion.
Bhatt praises 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' authenticity
Bhatt praised its authentic vibe, saying the movie explores deep questions about human connection and purpose, much like his own classics Arth and Zakhm.
Instead of easy answers, Main Vaapas Aaunga leaves viewers thinking.
With a cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, plus music by AR Rahman, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Bhatt believes its personal touch will help it stand the test of time.