Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' grosses ₹73.01cr worldwide, ₹57cr in India

Bhatt praises 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' authenticity

Bhatt praised its authentic vibe, saying the movie explores deep questions about human connection and purpose, much like his own classics Arth and Zakhm.

Instead of easy answers, Main Vaapas Aaunga leaves viewers thinking.

With a cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, plus music by AR Rahman, and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Bhatt believes its personal touch will help it stand the test of time.