Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits ₹26.75cr with 2nd Monday ₹2.50cr

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Sunday ₹5.75cr surge

After a decent first week (₹12.25 crore), the film saw a big jump during its second weekend, with Sunday alone bringing in ₹5.75 crore, performing better than its entire first weekend.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, this Partition-era story managed to shine despite competing with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, all thanks to positive reviews and audience love.