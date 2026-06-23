Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' hits ₹26.75cr with 2nd Monday ₹2.50cr
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has been picking up steam since its June 12 release, earning ₹26.75 crore in India by Day 11.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, its second Monday haul was ₹2.50 crore, more than double what it made on the first Monday.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Sunday ₹5.75cr surge
After a decent first week (₹12.25 crore), the film saw a big jump during its second weekend, with Sunday alone bringing in ₹5.75 crore, performing better than its entire first weekend.
Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, this Partition-era story managed to shine despite competing with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, all thanks to positive reviews and audience love.