Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens to 1.15cr from 2,302 shows
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film Main Vaapas Aaunga didn't get much love at the box office on its first day, earning only ₹1.15 crore net from 2,302 shows and drawing just 11% occupancy.
The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari.
'Love Aaj Kal 2' opened 12.40cr
Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, opened way stronger with ₹12.40 crore net despite negative reviews.
Main Vaapas Aaunga also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Suri in a story about a 95-year-old man reliving pre-Partition memories with his grandson piecing together the past.
Critics liked the visuals but felt the pacing and romance fell flat.