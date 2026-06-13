Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' opens to 1.15cr from 2,302 shows

'Love Aaj Kal 2' opened 12.40cr

Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, opened way stronger with ₹12.40 crore net despite negative reviews.

Main Vaapas Aaunga also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sanjay Suri in a story about a 95-year-old man reliving pre-Partition memories with his grandson piecing together the past.

Critics liked the visuals but felt the pacing and romance fell flat.