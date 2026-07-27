Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' partition era drama heads to Netflix

The film follows Keenu (Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari), lovers torn apart by Partition, with their journey rediscovered years later by Keenu's grandson Nirvair (Dosanjh).

Expect themes of love, loss, and closure, especially in the moving climax where Keenu learns Jiya waited for him until her last breath.

Main Vaapas Aaunga starts streaming August 7 on Netflix.