Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' partition era drama heads to Netflix
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic drama set during the 1947 Partition, is making its OTT debut on Netflix.
After a successful theatrical run since June 12, with Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles, the film won hearts for its emotional storytelling and historical detail. It's already one of this year's top-grossing Hindi movies.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' explores lost love
The film follows Keenu (Raina) and Jiya (Sharvari), lovers torn apart by Partition, with their journey rediscovered years later by Keenu's grandson Nirvair (Dosanjh).
Expect themes of love, loss, and closure, especially in the moving climax where Keenu learns Jiya waited for him until her last breath.
Main Vaapas Aaunga starts streaming August 7 on Netflix.