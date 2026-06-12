Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' weaves love through India's 1947 Partition
Entertainment
Main Vaapas Aaunga, out today, dives into love and longing during the chaos of India's 1947 Partition.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film weaves together two timelines, with Sharvari playing Jiya, a character at the heart of this emotional, multi-generational journey.
Sharvari calls 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' heartfelt
Sharvari described the movie as a close to my heart experience, "a pure beating heart at its core." sharing that it's about "A story about love and longing that transcends boundaries, time & memories."
The cast is stacked with big names like Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina.
Sharvari also gave fans a peek behind the scenes: think bonding moments with co-stars and enjoying local food while filming.