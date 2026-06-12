Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' weaves love through India's 1947 Partition

Sharvari calls 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' heartfelt

Sharvari described the movie as a close to my heart experience, "a pure beating heart at its core." sharing that it's about "A story about love and longing that transcends boundaries, time & memories."

The cast is stacked with big names like Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina.

Sharvari also gave fans a peek behind the scenes: think bonding moments with co-stars and enjoying local food while filming.