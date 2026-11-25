Ali's 'O Saathi Re' stars Tiwary and examines marital infidelity
Imtiaz Ali is bringing a new series, O Saathi Re, starring Avinash Tiwary alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and Arjun Rampal.
The story digs into the messy side of relationships, focusing on a husband dealing with his wife's infidelity and all the complicated feelings that come with it.
Ali chose Tiwary for emotional authenticity
Ali shared that he chose Tiwary because he could genuinely connect with the character's emotional struggles, especially those feelings of insecurity and heartbreak.
He believes Tiwary will bring real depth to the role as viewers follow this journey through betrayal, changing dynamics, and self-discovery.