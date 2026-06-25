Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns after wheelchair video goes viral
What's the story
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian cinema, has been largely absent from public life for the past few years due to health issues. Recently, a video of her in a wheelchair after receiving the Padma Bhushan award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, June 23, went viral online. This sparked concern among her fans and well-wishers.
Social media post
'I have seen the concern surrounding a video...'
To address the concerns, Yagnik took to Instagram, writing, "Thank you for your love, concern, and countless good wishes." "I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery." "After a long and memorable day at the Padma felicitation, I was simply fatigued and requested a wheelchair while leaving," she explained.
Message
'Please do not worry, I feel much better'
Yagnik further reassured her fans, saying, "Please do not worry. I feel much better and remain deeply grateful for the prayers and support that continue to strengthen me." She also thanked the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for this huge honor. "Let us celebrate this joyous occasion together," she concluded her message.
Emotional tribute
Earlier, she spoke about her 'difficult health'
A day after the ceremony, Yagnik shared an emotional note on Instagram about her health condition. She wrote, "For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey." "Many of you knew I am going through difficult health, and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way."
Gratitude
'This honor is deeply humbling, and while...'
Yagnik further wrote, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honors in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude." "This honor is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."
Health struggles
Yagnik's health challenges and return to singing
In 2024, Yagnik revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss due to a sudden viral infection. This condition directly affects the inner ear and auditory nerve pathways, making it a challenging chapter in her life and forcing her to step back from public appearances. Despite these challenges, she lent her iconic voice to Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila in 2024, singing Naram Kaalja to A.R. Rahman's composition.