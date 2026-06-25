Alka Yagnik addresses health concerns after wheelchair video goes viral

Gratitude

'This honor is deeply humbling, and while...'

Yagnik further wrote, "Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honors in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude." "This honor is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges."