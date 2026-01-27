'Deeply grateful': Alka Yagnik on Padma Bhushan honor

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik has been honored with the Padma Bhushan , one of India's highest civilian awards. The recognition acknowledges her immense contribution to Indian music over a nearly five-decade-long career. In response to this honor, Yagnik expressed that she is "deeply grateful" to the Government of India for this prestigious award.

Acknowledgment 'After decades in the film and music industry...' The singer also thanked her listeners for their "unconditional love." She told Bollywood Hungama, "After decades in the film and music industry, this honor feels both humbling and deeply emotional." She added, "My heartfelt thanks to filmmakers, composers, lyricists, my co-singers, musicians, technicians, press, media, and every individual who forms the soul of our movies." "This journey would not have been possible without you."

Career highlights Yagnik's career and influence on Indian cinema Born in Kolkata, Yagnik started her musical journey as a child artist at the age of four. By the late 1980s, she had become one of Hindi cinema's most sought-after playback singers. She has sung over 20,000 songs in more than 25 languages and is one of India's most-streamed music artists with a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Advertisement

Legacy Yagnik's views on her legacy and film music Yagnik spoke about her legacy and the current state of film music to the outlet. She said, "If my work can inspire young singers to respect melody, discipline, and sincerity, I would feel blessed." On the evolution of music, she said, "Influence is not about being followed, but about being felt."

Advertisement