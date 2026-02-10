Colin Firth in Apple's 'Berlin Noir' adaptation: What to expect

Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth has been roped in for an upcoming Apple TV series based on Philip Kerr's Berlin Noir book series. The yet-untitled drama will feature Jack Lowden alongside Firth and is currently being filmed in Berlin, per Deadline. This project marks a reunion for Firth and Peter Straughan, the writer of this adaptation, who previously worked together on the 2011 film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Plot details This is what 'Berlin Noir' series will be about The Berlin Noir series centers on detective Bernie Gunther. The Apple TV adaptation will start with Metropolis, set in 1928. In this story, Gunther (Lowden) is a newly promoted officer in the elite Berlin Murder Squad who investigates a possible serial killer targeting society's outcasts. Firth will play Paul Lohser, "a brilliant but prickly" murder detective who becomes Gunther's mentor and partner in solving these cases.

Production details Meet the production team behind the upcoming series The untitled series is a collaborative effort between Bad Wolf and PlayTone, the production company owned by Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. The executive producers for Bad Wolf include Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, and Ryan Rasmussen. Straughan and director Tom Shankland are also serving as executive producers. Kerr's widow and novelist Jane Thynne will be the consulting producer on this project.

