'All of Us Are Dead' season 2 heads to Seoul
Netflix just confirmed that All of Us Are Dead is getting a second season!
This time, the zombie chaos moves to Seoul, and fan favorites Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon are all returning.
There are also some new faces joining the action—Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, and Yoon Ga-i play university students caught up in the outbreak, while Roh Jae-won steps in as a National Intelligence Service team leader.
The series will continue to blend teen drama and horror
Directors Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su and writer Chun Sung-il are back on board for Season 2.
The show's signature mix of teen drama and horror will continue—no wonder it's still one of Netflix's most-watched non-English series.