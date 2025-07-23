'All of Us Are Dead' season 2 heads to Seoul Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Netflix just confirmed that All of Us Are Dead is getting a second season!

This time, the zombie chaos moves to Seoul, and fan favorites Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, and Lomon are all returning.

There are also some new faces joining the action—Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, and Yoon Ga-i play university students caught up in the outbreak, while Roh Jae-won steps in as a National Intelligence Service team leader.