Dileesh Pothan's 'Manasa Vacha' to stream on Manorama Max in August

Missed it in theaters? No worries—Dileesh Pothan's comedy-drama Manasa Vacha is landing on Manorama Max in August.

Directed by newcomer Sreekumar Podiyan, the film follows Dharavi Dinesh (Pothan) and his friends as they bumble through a big heist, with plenty of laughs and police chases along the way.

It originally hit cinemas in March last year.