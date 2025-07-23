Dileesh Pothan's 'Manasa Vacha' to stream on Manorama Max in August
Missed it in theaters? No worries—Dileesh Pothan's comedy-drama Manasa Vacha is landing on Manorama Max in August.
Directed by newcomer Sreekumar Podiyan, the film follows Dharavi Dinesh (Pothan) and his friends as they bumble through a big heist, with plenty of laughs and police chases along the way.
It originally hit cinemas in March last year.
More about the cast and crew
Alongside Pothan, you'll spot Alexander Prasanth, Kiron Kumar, Sreejith Ravi, and Saikumar.
The script comes from Majeed Sayed, with visuals by Eldho Issac and editing by Lijo Paul.
Manasa Vacha joins other Malayalam titles like Super Zindagi and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal on the platform.
What's next for you on OTT?
If you're catching up on Pothan's work, his recent film Ronth is already streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Plus, Samshayam—starring Vinay Forrt and Sharaf U Dheen—drops on Manorama Max July 24.