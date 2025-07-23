'Saiyaara' soundtrack makes history on Spotify, dominates global charts

'Saiyaara' soundtrack rules global charts

All six songs from "Saiyaara" are now sitting pretty in Spotify India's Top 10, thanks to hits from composers Tanishk, Faheem-Arslan, and vocals by Arijit Singh on the song "Dhun."

The movie also crossed the 100-crore mark within four days.

With fans launching a global support campaign online, "Saiyaara" is showing just how far Bollywood music can go.