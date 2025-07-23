Next Article
'Saiyaara' soundtrack makes history on Spotify, dominates global charts
The title track from the new Bollywood film "Saiyaara" just made history, becoming the first Hindi song to hit Spotify's Global Top 7—with over 3.6 million streams in India alone.
Directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film is turning heads for both its music and box office buzz.
'Saiyaara' soundtrack rules global charts
All six songs from "Saiyaara" are now sitting pretty in Spotify India's Top 10, thanks to hits from composers Tanishk, Faheem-Arslan, and vocals by Arijit Singh on the song "Dhun."
The movie also crossed the 100-crore mark within four days.
With fans launching a global support campaign online, "Saiyaara" is showing just how far Bollywood music can go.