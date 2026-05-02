'Citadel' S02: Streaming date, cast, plot, and more

The main cast of Citadel S02 includes Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Madden as Mason Kane, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy. New faces in the second season are Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, and Merle Dandridge. Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham have also joined the cast for this season. The project is executive-produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo .

Show synopsis

What will happen this season?

The official logline for Citadel S02 reads, "When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three agents are pulled back into action." The trio must "recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a mission." The stakes are high with "a conspiracy that could reshape humanity." All seven episodes will be released together.