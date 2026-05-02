'Citadel' S02: Streaming date, cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The second season of the popular spy thriller Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci, is all set to premiere on May 6. The show will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries. The first season, comprising six episodes, was released from April 2023 to May 2023. Here's everything to know about the second season.
Cast updates
Meet the cast of the upcoming season
The main cast of Citadel S02 includes Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Madden as Mason Kane, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy. New faces in the second season are Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, Lina El Arabi, and Merle Dandridge. Gabriel Leone and Rayna Vallandingham have also joined the cast for this season. The project is executive-produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.
Show synopsis
What will happen this season?
The official logline for Citadel S02 reads, "When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three agents are pulled back into action." The trio must "recruit an unlikely team of skilled new operatives and launch a mission." The stakes are high with "a conspiracy that could reshape humanity." All seven episodes will be released together.
Franchise expansion
Know more about the 'Citadel' franchise
The Citadel franchise began with the first season set in the US, followed by Citadel: Diana, an Italian spinoff, and Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian spinoff. The Italian edition was led by Matilda De Angelies, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan headlined the Indian version. Both were canceled after one season.