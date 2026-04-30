'Ek Din' releases tomorrow: Cast, plot, runtime, and more

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi 's romantic drama Ek Din is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 1. The film has already piqued the audience's interest with its unique release strategy and emotional storyline. Backed by Aamir Khan , the movie promises a heartfelt cinematic experience. Here's everything you need to know about it before its release.

Film details Film's certification and runtime Ek Din has been certified UA 13+, making it suitable for viewers above the age of 13. The film's total runtime is reportedly 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 22 seconds, which is standard for a romantic drama. Directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir, and Aparna Purohit.

Star cast The movie marks Pallavi's Bollywood debut One of the biggest highlights of Ek Din is its casting. While Khan is still early in his career, the film marks a major milestone for Pallavi as it is her first Hindi film. At a recent event, Pallavi admitted to feeling "nervous" ahead of her Bollywood debut. She said, "This is my first Hindi film, and I'm actually quite nervous. But it has been a beautiful journey. Thank you to the entire team for so much love."

Advertisement

Film synopsis 'Ek Din' is a remake of Thai film 'One Day' Ek Din is a remake of the Thai drama One Day. It follows the story of Dinesh Kumar Srivastav, aka Dino, a socially awkward man who secretly loves his colleague, Meera. Unable to confess his feelings, Dino wishes during an office trip that Meera would be his girlfriend for just one day. What happens next is an emotional and magical turn of events that changes their lives forever.

Advertisement