'Ek Din' releases tomorrow: Cast, plot, runtime, and more
What's the story
Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama Ek Din is set to hit theaters on Friday, May 1. The film has already piqued the audience's interest with its unique release strategy and emotional storyline. Backed by Aamir Khan, the movie promises a heartfelt cinematic experience. Here's everything you need to know about it before its release.
Film details
Film's certification and runtime
Ek Din has been certified UA 13+, making it suitable for viewers above the age of 13. The film's total runtime is reportedly 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 22 seconds, which is standard for a romantic drama. Directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film is produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir, and Aparna Purohit.
Star cast
The movie marks Pallavi's Bollywood debut
One of the biggest highlights of Ek Din is its casting. While Khan is still early in his career, the film marks a major milestone for Pallavi as it is her first Hindi film. At a recent event, Pallavi admitted to feeling "nervous" ahead of her Bollywood debut. She said, "This is my first Hindi film, and I'm actually quite nervous. But it has been a beautiful journey. Thank you to the entire team for so much love."
Film synopsis
'Ek Din' is a remake of Thai film 'One Day'
Ek Din is a remake of the Thai drama One Day. It follows the story of Dinesh Kumar Srivastav, aka Dino, a socially awkward man who secretly loves his colleague, Meera. Unable to confess his feelings, Dino wishes during an office trip that Meera would be his girlfriend for just one day. What happens next is an emotional and magical turn of events that changes their lives forever.
Release strategy
Advance booking opened 39 days ahead of release
One of the most talked-about aspects of Ek Din is its advance booking strategy. The film opened ticket sales a massive 39 days before release! Explaining this decision, Khan told Just Too Filmy, "Junaid has barely started his career, and Sai [Pallavi] is doing her first [Bollywood] film. So...this film would need a little more time to get traction." Ek Din will clash with Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2.