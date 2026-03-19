Allu Arjun calls 'Dhurandhar 2' a perfect blend of swag

Film's release and social media buzz

Allu Arjun posted on social media praising the film's vibe and performances: He praised Ranveer Singh as brilliant and versatile, lauded Aditya Dhar for hitting the ball out of the park, singled out R. Madhavan and other co-stars for fine performances, and described the film as having international swag.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.