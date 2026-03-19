Allu Arjun calls 'Dhurandhar 2' a perfect blend of swag
Allu Arjun just dropped some love for Dhurandhar 2, calling it a "perfect blend of patriotism with swag" and giving a big shoutout to Ranveer Singh as "brilliant and versatile."
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
Film's release and social media buzz
Allu Arjun posted on social media praising the film's vibe and performances: He praised Ranveer Singh as brilliant and versatile, lauded Aditya Dhar for hitting the ball out of the park, singled out R. Madhavan and other co-stars for fine performances, and described the film as having international swag.
Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19, 2026, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Plot of the sequel and box office performance of Part 1
This sequel picks up with Ranveer Singh playing Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi), going undercover in Pakistan's underworld against Major Iqbal.
The first movie was a box-office hit with a ₹27 crore opening day.