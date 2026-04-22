Allu Arjun rents ₹16L/month 5-bedroom apartment in Mumbai
What's the story
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has reportedly rented a luxurious five-bedroom apartment in Mumbai's Juhu Tara Road. The actor will be paying a whopping ₹16 lakh per month for the property, which he intends to use as his base while working on various pan-India films over the next few years. The news comes amid his ongoing shoot for Atlee's Raaka with Deepika Padukone.
Home details
Apartment comes with plunge pool, parking space
The apartment, located on Juhu Tara Road, is reportedly spread over 6,000 square feet. It comes with a plunge pool and four parking spaces. The actor specifically wanted a beach-facing property for his wife Sneha and children Ayaan and Arha. A source close to the development told Mid-Day that the actor's kids will live with him during their school vacations.
Work-life balance
Arjun has a bungalow in Hyderabad
Arjun's decision to rent a property in Mumbai is also seen as a way to support Padukone during her second pregnancy. The action sequences of Raaka will be given priority and are expected to be shot in Mumbai. Apart from his rented home, the actor also owns a bungalow named Blessing in Hyderabad worth ₹100 crore. Interestingly, celebrity couples Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli will be Arjun's neighbors now.