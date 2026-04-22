Allu Arjun rents ₹16L/month 5-bedroom apartment in Mumbai 

The apartment, located on Juhu Tara Road, is reportedly spread over 6,000 square feet. It comes with a plunge pool and four parking spaces. The actor specifically wanted a beach-facing property for his wife Sneha and children Ayaan and Arha. A source close to the development told Mid-Day that the actor's kids will live with him during their school vacations.

Work-life balance

Arjun has a bungalow in Hyderabad

Arjun's decision to rent a property in Mumbai is also seen as a way to support Padukone during her second pregnancy. The action sequences of Raaka will be given priority and are expected to be shot in Mumbai. Apart from his rented home, the actor also owns a bungalow named Blessing in Hyderabad worth ₹100 crore. Interestingly, celebrity couples Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli will be Arjun's neighbors now.