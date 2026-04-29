Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' is already sparking bidding war in Bihar
What's the story
The upcoming pan-India film Raaka, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is creating a buzz among distributors in Bihar already. The movie is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and marks his first collaboration with Arjun. According to reports, several distributors from the region are vying for the exclusive territorial rights of the film at an "unprecedented price."
Regional success
Arjun's previous film led to reopening of several theaters
A source close to the film told Hindustan Times, "Allu Arjun enjoys one of the most loyal fan bases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand." "His last film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, performed exceptionally well in these regions and even led to the reopening of several theaters due to phenomenal demand." Naturally, things are heating up for Arjun's next offering.
Bidding war
Exclusive territorial rights for Bihar being offered
The source added, "Several distributors from the Bihar region have approached the makers of Raaka to acquire the exclusive territorial rights for the state at an unprecedented price." The film's potential success in Bihar and other areas of North India is attributed to Arjun's immense popularity. His previous film, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in Telugu but later dubbed in Hindi due to its massive demand in North India.
Film details
Everything we know about 'Raaka'
Raaka also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is produced by Sun Pictures. The title was revealed earlier this month along with the lead actor's captivating first look. The film is expected to be released in 2027.