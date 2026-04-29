Allu Arjun's 'Raaka' is already sparking bidding war in Bihar 

The upcoming pan-India film Raaka, starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone , is creating a buzz among distributors in Bihar already. The movie is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and marks his first collaboration with Arjun. According to reports, several distributors from the region are vying for the exclusive territorial rights of the film at an "unprecedented price."

Regional success Arjun's previous film led to reopening of several theaters A source close to the film told Hindustan Times, "Allu Arjun enjoys one of the most loyal fan bases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand." "His last film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, performed exceptionally well in these regions and even led to the reopening of several theaters due to phenomenal demand." Naturally, things are heating up for Arjun's next offering.

Bidding war Exclusive territorial rights for Bihar being offered The source added, "Several distributors from the Bihar region have approached the makers of Raaka to acquire the exclusive territorial rights for the state at an unprecedented price." The film's potential success in Bihar and other areas of North India is attributed to Arjun's immense popularity. His previous film, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in Telugu but later dubbed in Hindi due to its massive demand in North India.

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