Allu finishes major Mumbai shoots for ambitious sci-fi 'Raaka' film
Allu Arjun just finished filming some major scenes in Mumbai for his sci-fi action movie, Raaka.
The film is pretty ambitious, is rumored to span three separate timelines, and is expected to feature wild beasts, newly imagined creatures, and various other species.
Fans can expect plenty of action and a fresh twist on the genre.
Hyderabad September shoot for 'Raaka' interval
Raaka brings together a seriously impressive lineup, including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.
Next up is a big shoot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad this September, where Arjun's much-hyped interval action sequence will be filmed.
Other familiar faces like Mrunal Thakur, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Jim Sarbh are also on board.
Sai Abhyankkar is handling the music for this one.