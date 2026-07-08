'Alpha' action thriller crosses ₹70cr globally in 5 days

'Alpha' opens ₹16.10cr globally, critics split

The film kicked off on July 3 with an impressive ₹16.10 crore global opening and saw steady growth through the weekend, peaking at ₹13.25 crore net on Sunday, a nice jump from Saturday's earnings.

While fans are showing up at theaters, critics are split: Alia Bhatt's performance as Sita is getting lots of love, but some feel the story leans more on shock value than real suspense.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh entry in the YRF Spy Universe and features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Dia Mirza in key roles.