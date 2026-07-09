'Alpha' nears ₹75 cr worldwide after ₹2.85 cr in India
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed Alpha is on the verge of crossing ₹75 crore worldwide.
The YRF Spy Universe film pulled in ₹2.85 crore net in India on Wednesday, bumping its India total to nearly ₹45 crore net and over ₹53 crore gross.
With an extra boost from international markets, its global earnings have reached about ₹74.89 crore.
'Alpha' on track for ₹100 cr
Alpha kicked off strong with a ₹9.25 crore opening day and kept up the pace through the weekend, hitting over ₹13 crore on Sunday.
Weekday numbers dipped a bit but stayed steady thanks to multiplex discounts.
With this momentum, Alpha is set to hit the big ₹100 crore milestone globally by this weekend, a solid win for the Yash Raj Films team.