'Alpha' nears ₹75 cr worldwide after ₹2.85 cr in India

'Alpha' on track for ₹100 cr

Alpha kicked off strong with a ₹9.25 crore opening day and kept up the pace through the weekend, hitting over ₹13 crore on Sunday.

Weekday numbers dipped a bit but stayed steady thanks to multiplex discounts.

With this momentum, Alpha is set to hit the big ₹100 crore milestone globally by this weekend, a solid win for the Yash Raj Films team.