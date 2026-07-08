'Alpha' rebounds Tuesday with ₹4.25 cr after Monday's 70% fall
Entertainment
Alpha, the latest YRF Spy Universe film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is showing some midweek momentum.
After a sharp 70% drop on Monday, collections picked up by 10% on Tuesday, bringing in ₹4.25 crore and pushing the five-day total to ₹42.10 crore net.
'Alpha' expected to cross ₹50 cr
As the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stands out with its action scenes and Sharvari's performance, even if critics felt the plot was thin.
With night show occupancy nearing 30%, it's expected to cross ₹50 crore by week's end.
The real test? It needs ₹100 crore in India to break even, so all eyes are on its second weekend.