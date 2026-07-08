'Alpha' rebounds Tuesday with ₹4.25 cr after Monday's 70% fall

'Alpha' expected to cross ₹50 cr

As the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha stands out with its action scenes and Sharvari's performance, even if critics felt the plot was thin.

With night show occupancy nearing 30%, it's expected to cross ₹50 crore by week's end.

The real test? It needs ₹100 crore in India to break even, so all eyes are on its second weekend.