Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' earns a solid ₹60cr in opening weekend
What's the story
The spy action film Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has had a strong opening weekend at the box office. The movie's collections saw a significant jump on Sunday (Day 3), pushing its total India net collection to an estimated ₹34 crore. The gross collection in India also increased to ₹40.8 crore during this period.
Box office growth
'Alpha' collected ₹13.25 crore net on Sunday
On Sunday (July 5), Alpha's box office performance improved significantly, with a net collection of ₹13.25 crore across 7,439 shows in India. This represents a 15.2% increase over Saturday's net total of ₹11.5 crore. The film's opening weekend started with an estimated net collection of ₹9.25 crore on Friday (July 3) and saw a steady rise over the weekend due to positive word-of-mouth and fan support.
Domestic success
'Alpha's domestic gross collection stands at ₹16 crore
Sunday turned out to be Alpha's biggest day at the domestic box office, with an estimated India gross collection of ₹15.9 crore. The film's weekend growth indicates strong traction among urban audiences and multiplex centers, particularly in metro cities. The movie is expected to maintain steady collections and build on its opening weekend performance in the coming days. Its major competition has been Akshay Kumar's big-ticket comedy, Welcome to the Jungle.
International earnings
'Alpha's overseas collection and worldwide gross total
Alpha also had a strong performance overseas, with an estimated gross of ₹5 crore on its third day. This brings the film's total overseas gross to ₹18 crore. However, its worldwide gross collection fell slightly short of the ₹60 crore mark, with an estimated total haul of ₹58.8 crore. The film is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe and stars Bhatt and Sharvari alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan (cameo).