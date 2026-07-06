Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's 'Alpha' earns a solid ₹60cr in opening weekend

Domestic success

'Alpha's domestic gross collection stands at ₹16 crore

Sunday turned out to be Alpha's biggest day at the domestic box office, with an estimated India gross collection of ₹15.9 crore. The film's weekend growth indicates strong traction among urban audiences and multiplex centers, particularly in metro cities. The movie is expected to maintain steady collections and build on its opening weekend performance in the coming days. Its major competition has been Akshay Kumar's big-ticket comedy, Welcome to the Jungle.