'Alpha' teaser reveals Bhatt as Sia, directed by Rawail
The first teaser for Alpha is here, giving us a glimpse of Alia Bhatt as Sia, a young woman who finds out on her 18th birthday that her dad (Bobby Deol) has been training her for a secret mission to train India's fastest, sharpest, strongest next-generation soldiers.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film brings together family secrets and high-stakes action in Yash Raj Films's popular spy universe.
'Alpha' hits theaters July 3 2026
The teaser blends emotional moments with intense fight scenes, starting with a birthday dinner that quickly turns serious. Bobby Deol's line, A wolf's daughter will be a wolf, sets the tone for Sia's tough journey.
After two release delays to perfect its VFX, Alpha is now set to hit theaters on July 3, 2026.
If you loved War or Pathaan, this seventh installment promises more adrenaline and drama from the YRF spy franchise.