'Alpha' teaser reveals Bhatt as Sia, directed by Rawail

'Alpha' hits theaters July 3 2026

The teaser blends emotional moments with intense fight scenes, starting with a birthday dinner that quickly turns serious. Bobby Deol's line, A wolf's daughter will be a wolf, sets the tone for Sia's tough journey.

After two release delays to perfect its VFX, Alpha is now set to hit theaters on July 3, 2026.

If you loved War or Pathaan, this seventh installment promises more adrenaline and drama from the YRF spy franchise.