'Alpha' teaser shows Bhatt as agent Chopra returns as writer Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

The teaser for Alpha just dropped, and it's turning heads, not just because Alia Bhatt is playing a secret agent alongside Bobby Deol as her dad, but also because Uday Chopra is back as a writer after 16 years.

His last writing credit was Pyaar Impossible! in 2010, so fans are curious to see what he brings to this new Yash Raj Films project.