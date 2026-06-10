'Alpha' teaser shows Bhatt as agent Chopra returns as writer
Entertainment
The teaser for Alpha just dropped, and it's turning heads, not just because Alia Bhatt is playing a secret agent alongside Bobby Deol as her dad, but also because Uday Chopra is back as a writer after 16 years.
His last writing credit was Pyaar Impossible! in 2010, so fans are curious to see what he brings to this new Yash Raj Films project.
'Alpha' 1st female-led YRF spy film
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is making history as the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe (think War and Pathaan).
The teaser shows Bobby Deol's character on her 18th birthday as he gives her a mission.
Sharvari is also part of the cast but isn't in the teaser yet, adding some mystery ahead of its July 3, 2026 release.