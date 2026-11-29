ALT EFF set for Mumbai December 3-13 exploring human-nature connections
Mumbai is set to host the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) from December 3-13, 2026.
This seventh edition brings together international films that look at how humans and nature are connected, aiming to give viewers a fresh perspective on our place in the environment.
ALT EFF highlights animals, plants, cities
ALT EFF isn't your typical environmental fest: it highlights how our everyday lives intertwine with animals, plants, and even city spaces.
The festival explores the relationship between humans and everything around them, including animals, plants, food, water, livelihoods, and cities.