'Talk to me': Amaal Mallik challenges Sachet-Parampara over 'Bekhayali' controversy

Music composer Amaal Mallik has responded to the allegations made by the singer-composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. They recently accused him of claiming credit for their song Bekhayali from Kabir Singh. In an interview with Zoom, Mallik said, "If someone wants to malign my name within the industry...if someone wants to say through interviews that he has made remixes too." "You need to see the way I've done it."

Denial Mallik denied taking credit for anyone's work Mallik further added, "Kisika credit khaya? Nahi. Kabhi bola ki yeh gaana mera hai ya bola ki recreate nahi kiya?" He continued, "People put their names on others' songs and say maine banaya. Never done that." "Has any composer whose song I have recreated woken up and said he has destroyed my song? Never. You go and see what has happened before."

Legal challenge Mallik challenged Sachet-Parampara to take legal action Mallik concluded, "They never say this on my face because half of them are afraid of me and that is the truth." "They will never come and talk to me. They will say it on Instagram and not do a court case." "If anyone has a problem, go to the court straight up. Do a case of defamation if you feel I have copied your music."

Counter-allegations Sachet-Parampara's allegations against Mallik In their recent video, Sachet and Parampara said, "Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created." They added, "We have all the chats with Amaal Mallik; we have all the chats with the Kabir Singh team because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song."