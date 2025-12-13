Next Article
'Dhurandhar' becomes 2025's 2nd-highest grosser in opening week
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's latest spy thriller, Dhurandhar, just made a huge splash at the box office.
Released on December 5, it pulled in ₹28 crore on day one and wrapped up its first week with ₹207.25 crore—making it the year's second-biggest opener so far.
Big cast, big buzz, tough competition
With Akshaye Khanna earning special praise for his role as Rehman Dakait, Dhurandhar's star-studded lineup has definitely helped draw crowds.
Even with plenty of other big releases out right now, it's holding strong—though Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava still leads for 2025 with an even bigger opening week.