Trump could shake up Paramount's bid for Warner Bros.

Why does this matter?

Trump's ties—like those with Larry and David Ellison and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners—could give him influence in the deal.

But his public digs at CNN raise concerns about whether he'd keep things fair.

Experts warn this could trigger antitrust worries about too much power in Hollywood, catching the attention of regulators like the DOJ and California officials.

Meanwhile, with Netflix leading the race, Paramount is thinking about raising its offer to stay competitive—so things could get interesting fast.