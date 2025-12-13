Trump could shake up Paramount's bid for Warner Bros.
Paramount Skydance is trying to buy Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and now Donald Trump might get involved.
After WBD invited bids from Netflix, Paramount Skydance, and Comcast, Paramount Skydance made a bold $30 per share cash offer on December 8.
Trump's interest comes through his connections with key players at Paramount Skydance.
Why does this matter?
Trump's ties—like those with Larry and David Ellison and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners—could give him influence in the deal.
But his public digs at CNN raise concerns about whether he'd keep things fair.
Experts warn this could trigger antitrust worries about too much power in Hollywood, catching the attention of regulators like the DOJ and California officials.
Meanwhile, with Netflix leading the race, Paramount is thinking about raising its offer to stay competitive—so things could get interesting fast.