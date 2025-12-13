'Bad President' sequel is happening, confirms director Param Gill

Param Gill, the US-based director of the satirical film Bad President, has announced a sequel to the 2020 movie. The film, which starred Jeff Rector as President Donald Trump and comedian Eddie Griffin as the Devil, has recently become one of America's most-watched films on OTT platforms. In an exclusive interview with HT City, Gill revealed that Bad President 2 is in development and will feature both lead actors from the first film.

Sequel details 'Bad President 2' to begin production this summer Gill revealed that they plan to start shooting for Bad President 2 this summer. He said, "Yes, we are working on the sequel and plan to begin shooting in the summer with Jeff, Eddie, and others." The sequel will focus on Trump's quest for a second presidential term.

Film's impact Gill's reflections on the original film's journey Gill admitted that the original Bad President did not make a significant impact when it was first released on a video-on-demand model. He said, "It was a post-lockdown period, and the film didn't make many waves, though it traveled to several film festivals." "Recently, we noticed it gaining significant buzz, trending, and featuring among the most-viewed films in America." "We started getting demands for a sequel and have received the green light from the distributor for Bad President 2."

Sequel plot 'Bad President 2' to explore Trump's 2nd-term campaign Gill also shared some details about the plot of Bad President 2. He said, "The satire revolves around Trump becoming president by exchanging his soul with the devil, played by Eddie." "The sequel begins with campaigning for the second term." "Again, it's a fantasy comedy with no connection to party lines. It will explore the changing landscape, not just in the US but across the world."