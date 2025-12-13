'Euphoria,' 'House of the Dragon': HBO announces 2026 lineup
What's the story
HBO has officially announced its lineup for 2026, teasing a slew of exciting new seasons and series. The announcement was made via a video featuring clips from popular shows like Euphoria and House of the Dragon. The video opens with Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) from House of the Dragon saying, "You must decide what you want."
Upcoming releases
New seasons and series to premiere on HBO
The lineup for 2026 includes the third season of House of the Dragon, a new season of The Pitt starring Noah Wyle, and the fourth season of the thriller series Industry. Other notable additions are A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, a new limited series titled DTF St. Louis, another season of the popular sitcom The Comeback, and Rooster. The promo also features new seasons of Dune: Prophecy, Lanterns, and a two-part documentary on Mel Brooks.
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of HBO's slate here
Hard launching 2026.— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 12, 2025
See what's coming to HBO Max next year. pic.twitter.com/XzfKDFLzfK
Featured shows
'And what she has to do will be dire...'
Olivia Cooke from House of the Dragon is seen saying in the video, "Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire." Zendaya returns as Rue in Euphoria Season 3, her voice echoing in the clip: "A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished." She is joined by co-stars Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard).