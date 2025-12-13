'Euphoria,' 'House of the Dragon': HBO announces 2026 lineup

The lineup for 2026 includes the third season of House of the Dragon, a new season of The Pitt starring Noah Wyle, and the fourth season of the thriller series Industry. Other notable additions are A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, a new limited series titled DTF St. Louis, another season of the popular sitcom The Comeback, and Rooster. The promo also features new seasons of Dune: Prophecy, Lanterns, and a two-part documentary on Mel Brooks.

Featured shows

'And what she has to do will be dire...'

Olivia Cooke from House of the Dragon is seen saying in the video, "Rhaenyra will do what she has to do. And what she has to do will be dire." Zendaya returns as Rue in Euphoria Season 3, her voice echoing in the clip: "A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished." She is joined by co-stars Jacob Elordi (Nate Jacobs) and Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard).