Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in biopic Entertainment Dec 13, 2025

Kylie Minogue just shared that if there's ever a movie about her life, she'd love Margot Robbie to play her.

On BBC Radio 2, Kylie called Margot "such a doll" and said, "I am just going to say Margot," though she said, "I don't believe for a second that in any realm this is possible because she is Margot Robbie."