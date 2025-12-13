Next Article
Kylie Minogue wants Margot Robbie to play her in biopic
Entertainment
Kylie Minogue just shared that if there's ever a movie about her life, she'd love Margot Robbie to play her.
On BBC Radio 2, Kylie called Margot "such a doll" and said, "I am just going to say Margot," though she said, "I don't believe for a second that in any realm this is possible because she is Margot Robbie."
Why did this come up?
Kylie was answering a question about who should play her in a biopic during the interview.
She also reflected on a big 2025—her album Tension dropped, she snagged her second Grammy, and there's even talk of new music coming soon.
But would Margot actually do it?
Back in September, Margot Robbie had already turned down the idea, saying she couldn't sing like Kylie and wouldn't take the role.
Still, it's clear Kylie thinks she'd be perfect for it.