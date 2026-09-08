Amabile describes recovery after August 2026 cancerous brain tumor surgery

Amabile talked about feeling easily overstimulated by things like TV or social media. Sometimes it gets so intense he needs to chill out in a dark room.

He's taking it slow with socializing and admits his anxiety has ramped up since learning more about his condition.

On top of that, he's finding it hard to adjust to less sleep and says he sometimes pushes himself too much.

As he put it, "This is going to be with me the rest of my life."