Amabile describes recovery after August 2026 cancerous brain tumor surgery
Entertainment
Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelor, recently shared what life has been like since his brain surgery in August 2026 to remove a cancerous tumor.
In a candid Instagram video, the 40-year-old said recovery is going well overall, but he's still dealing with some tough daily changes.
Amabile reports overstimulation and increased anxiety
Amabile talked about feeling easily overstimulated by things like TV or social media. Sometimes it gets so intense he needs to chill out in a dark room.
He's taking it slow with socializing and admits his anxiety has ramped up since learning more about his condition.
On top of that, he's finding it hard to adjust to less sleep and says he sometimes pushes himself too much.
As he put it, "This is going to be with me the rest of my life."