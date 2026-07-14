Aman urges government to meet hunger-striking Wangchuk over NEET-UG
Entertainment
Bollywood legend Zeenat Aman is asking the government to talk with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike for 17 days now.
Wangchuk, known for his work in education and inspiring the character Phunsuk Wangdu from 3 Idiots, is protesting alleged issues with the NEET-UG exam.
Supporters worry over Wangchuk muscle loss
Wangchuk's supporters (and Aman herself) are worried about his declining health, as he's reportedly lost significant muscle mass.
Aman stressed the need for peaceful conversation, saying she implores the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter and meet such protest with peaceful dialogue.
Other Bollywood stars like Abhay Deol and Omi Vaidya have also shown their support.