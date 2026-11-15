'SNL': Amanda Seyfried to debut as host
What's the story
Amanda Seyfried will be making her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on December 5, the show confirmed. The announcement was made during the November 14 episode of SNL, which was hosted by John Mulaney. Rapper Don Toliver will be the musical guest for this episode.
Career highlights
Seyfried's recent projects and upcoming films
Seyfried has been in the limelight for her role in A24's You Can See Everything, where she plays Elizabeth Holmes.
This film is a documentary about the final weeks of Holmes before she goes to prison for wire fraud.
Seyfried also recently wrapped up filming for The Life and Deaths of Winston Shedd with Tim Blake Nelson and will voice Cinderella in Netflix's animated film Steps.
Awards and nominations
Seyfried's impressive career achievements
Seyfried has had a busy 2025 with lead roles in Paul Feig's The Housemaid and Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee.
She was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in David Fincher's 2021 drama Mank, which was about the making of Orson Welles's Citizen Kane.
Moreover, she received an Emmy nomination for her role in Hulu's limited series The Dropout.