Amazon Harpo agree Wondery will exclusively house 'The Oprah Podcast'
Entertainment
Amazon just landed a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Entertainment, making Wondery the exclusive home for The Oprah Podcast in both audio and video.
Starting in July, you'll get two fresh episodes each week on Prime Video and Amazon Music, plus the show will still stream on YouTube.
It's a big move as Amazon looks to stand out in the crowded podcast world.
Winfrey assets bolster Amazon podcast push
This deal isn't only about new episodes: Amazon also gets access to classics like The Oprah Winfrey Show library, Oprah's Book Club picks, and her Favorite Things.
With this partnership and New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Amazon is clearly doubling down on podcasts to keep things interesting for listeners everywhere.