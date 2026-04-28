Amazon Harpo agree Wondery will exclusively house 'The Oprah Podcast' Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Amazon just landed a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Entertainment, making Wondery the exclusive home for The Oprah Podcast in both audio and video.

Starting in July, you'll get two fresh episodes each week on Prime Video and Amazon Music, plus the show will still stream on YouTube.

It's a big move as Amazon looks to stand out in the crowded podcast world.