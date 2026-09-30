Amazon MGM Studios drops 'Nayyi Navelli' trailer set in Meerut

Amazon MGM Studios just dropped the trailer for Nayyi Navelli, where Yami Gautam Dhar plays Mohini, the intriguing new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family.

Set in Meerut and directed by Balaji Mohan, the film blends everyday family life with some supernatural twists.

It's set to release on October 16, right in time for Dussehra.