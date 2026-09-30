Amazon MGM Studios drops 'Nayyi Navelli' trailer set in Meerut
Entertainment
Amazon MGM Studios just dropped the trailer for Nayyi Navelli, where Yami Gautam Dhar plays Mohini, the intriguing new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family.
Set in Meerut and directed by Balaji Mohan, the film blends everyday family life with some supernatural twists.
It's set to release on October 16, right in time for Dussehra.
Mohan's Hindi debut blends genres
This is Balaji Mohan's first Hindi film, and it brings together comedy, mystery, and action with a dose of Indian tradition.
The story explores how old-school family rituals meet fantasy elements, all backed by G.V. Prakash Kumar's music.
Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli looks like a fresh pick for your festive watchlist.