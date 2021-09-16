'I Know What You Did Last Summer' series premieres October

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced that the upcoming mystery thriller series I Know What You Did Last Summer will premiere on October 15. The streamer released the official teaser of the show, which stars an ensemble cast of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Details

Series is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, I Know What You Did Last Summer is based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel, which was earlier adapted into the iconic 1997 film of the same name. According to the streamer, the first four episodes of the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15 with new episodes dropping weekly.

Further details

Season finale will premiere on November 12

I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Notably, the season finale will premiere on November 12. Sharing the poster of the series, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video tweeted, "Looks like no one can keep a secret around here. I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres October 15."

Twitter Post

Here is what Prime Video tweeted

Looks like no one can keep a secret around here. 🤡 I Know What You Did Last Summer premieres October 15. pic.twitter.com/O3Im5hARsw — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 16, 2021

Plotline

Here is the official plotline of the show

"One year after a fatal car accident, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer," the official plotline said. "As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly," it added.

Further details

Cast shared official trailer of the series over Instagram

Notably, the cast of the series also shared the official trailer of the series. Sharing the official trailer, Iseman wrote on her Instagram page, "ALEXA, PLAY I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER BY SHAWN MENDES #iknowwhatyoudid." Heck also posted the trailer over Instagram. His caption read, "What doesn't kill you....#IKnowWhatYouDid."

Instagram Post

Here is the official trailer